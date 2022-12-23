Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,250 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 152 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $30,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 72.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NSC stock opened at $245.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $239.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.33. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $203.65 and a 1 year high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The railroad operator reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.46. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.21% and a return on equity of 24.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total transaction of $516,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.35, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,158 shares in the company, valued at $7,791,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 21,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.76, for a total transaction of $5,227,806.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,005.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. TD Securities downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $249.33.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

