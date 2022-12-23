Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $41.20 and a 52-week high of $57.49.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.