Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 203 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,592 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Schubert & Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 69 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $669.00.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $553.09 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $677.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $505.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $4.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.43%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

