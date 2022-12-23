Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 713 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568,599 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $53,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $111.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.25. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $149.54.

