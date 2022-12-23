Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 81,935 Shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Rating) by 643.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,935 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares Short QQQ worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 312.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 111,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 84,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 54.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,924 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $546,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Short QQQ during the first quarter valued at about $567,000.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of PSQ opened at $14.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.83. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $15.63.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

