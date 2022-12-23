Brookstone Capital Management Purchases 890 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $15,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 10,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $130.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $169.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 in the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading

