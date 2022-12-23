Brookstone Capital Management Raises Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,440 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Equifax were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,138,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 3,193 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total value of $1,820,610.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 11,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.51, for a total transaction of $1,820,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,918 shares in the company, valued at $15,378,858.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith acquired 672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $148.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,549.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,100 shares of company stock valued at $5,146,968. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $194.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.33. Equifax Inc. has a one year low of $145.98 and a one year high of $295.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.88%. Equifax’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equifax Inc. will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. Equifax’s payout ratio is 27.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Equifax from $215.00 to $187.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $212.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.79.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process automation outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers employment, income, criminal history, and social security number verification services, as well as payroll-based transaction, employment tax management, and identity theft protection products.

