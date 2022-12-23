Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,680 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 433.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 544 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Clara Shih sold 7,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.29, for a total value of $723,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,044.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 15,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $1,518,824.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,798,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.76 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80. The stock has a market cap of $112.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.20 and a 200-day moving average of $87.37.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.85% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

