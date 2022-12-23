Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 976 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $1,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GSBD. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 139.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 676,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,266,000 after buying an additional 393,739 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,226,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after buying an additional 356,362 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,445,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 72.0% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 451,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 188,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 343.9% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 97,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $17.00 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) assumed coverage on Goldman Sachs BDC in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.25.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC stock opened at $14.27 on Friday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.87 and a twelve month high of $20.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.23.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 204.55%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Stories

