Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,624 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.08% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 21,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 70,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.11 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.65 and a fifty-two week high of $27.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.11.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.