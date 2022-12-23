Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,134 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $2,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148,584 shares during the period. Finally, Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 111.5% during the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $71.51 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $93.70. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.51.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

