Brookstone Capital Management Sells 21,879 Shares of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,879 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned about 0.18% of VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 111.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF by 178.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000.

Shares of FLTR opened at $24.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.81. VanEck IG Floating Rate ETF has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $26.20.

