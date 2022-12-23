Brookstone Capital Management Sells 253 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,998,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $164.70 on Friday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $193.28. The stock has a market cap of $149.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $168.59 and a 200 day moving average of $165.81.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.08. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 44.21% and a return on equity of 63.68%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 15th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TXN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.83.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,353.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Texas Instruments news, Director Janet F. Clark sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.16, for a total value of $1,749,848.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,280.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $199,631.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,306 shares in the company, valued at $4,915,353.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

