Brookstone Capital Management Sells 30,824 Shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,824 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,464,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,829,000 after acquiring an additional 29,296 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,889,000 after buying an additional 17,707 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 1,211.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 313,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after buying an additional 289,880 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 308,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,071,000 after buying an additional 102,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 290,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,769,000 after purchasing an additional 32,433 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

REM opened at $23.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01.

