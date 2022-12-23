Brookstone Capital Management Sells 31,491 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,491 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 24,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,283,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 33,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

IJJ stock opened at $99.82 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $89.62 and a 12-month high of $113.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.28.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

