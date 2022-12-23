Brookstone Capital Management Sells 391 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AmerisourceBergen by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,455,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,545,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,393 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,521,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,171,000 after buying an additional 115,994 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,931,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,336,000 after buying an additional 123,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,436,000 after buying an additional 523,003 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on ABC shares. Cowen decreased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $169.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $127.75 and a one year high of $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.30.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 444.46% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,385,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 45,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $7,605,270.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,724,494.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,280,513 shares of company stock worth $3,043,791,872 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. Its U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.