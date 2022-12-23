Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,974 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,974 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFFD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X US Preferred ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 54,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Global X US Preferred ETF in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 21.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 24.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF by 50.0% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,150,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter.

Global X US Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS PFFD opened at $19.89 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.89. Global X US Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

