Brookstone Capital Management Trims Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,383 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,236,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,279,000 after buying an additional 200,793 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after buying an additional 59,400 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% during the third quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 421,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after buying an additional 195,980 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $65.77 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.74 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.53 and a 200 day moving average of $62.82.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

