Brown Advisory Inc. Sells 291 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Brown Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSX. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 510,018 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,011,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 10,242,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,013,000 after purchasing an additional 852,496 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.7% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,166,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $416,163,000 after purchasing an additional 409,391 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total transaction of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,767,665 shares in the company, valued at $69,539,941.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 1,678 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $71,482.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,043,293.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 125,827 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.34, for a total value of $4,950,034.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,767,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,539,941.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 359,414 shares of company stock worth $15,051,476 over the last three months. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BSX. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.93. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $34.98 and a 12 month high of $47.95.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

