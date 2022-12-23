Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Holdings Increased by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 181.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,659 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rock Creek Group LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 287.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 7,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.12, for a total transaction of $1,330,532.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,695,174.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock worth $2,761,270. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $157.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.50.

NYSE COF opened at $89.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.95. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $86.98 and a 12-month high of $162.40.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03 by ($0.83). The business had revenue of $8.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.60 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 23.84% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.