Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,675 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 49.6% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 39.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $241,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $758,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 62.7% during the third quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares in the last quarter.

IWO opened at $213.69 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.88 and a fifty-two week high of $298.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $220.90 and its 200 day moving average is $220.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

