Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 65 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,707 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:VOT opened at $178.74 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $163.55 and a 52-week high of $257.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.68.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.