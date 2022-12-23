Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Acquires 891 Shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Gladstone Commercial worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 19.8% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 47.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 25,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 0.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,217,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,786,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 2.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 376,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,089,000 after buying an additional 9,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price objective on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $18.59 on Friday. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $736.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -371.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 4.81, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $18.48.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.39). Gladstone Commercial had a net margin of 7.16% and a return on equity of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $39.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3,000.00%.

About Gladstone Commercial

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Commercial Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, managing and ownership of office and industrial properties. Its portfolio consists of single-tenant commercial and industrial real properties. The company was founded by David John Gladstone on February 14, 2003 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

