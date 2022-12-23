Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 20,322 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter valued at $865,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 46,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 162,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,926,000 after buying an additional 27,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 410,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,781,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $38.83 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $34.88 and a 52-week high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

