Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 15,524 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 322,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,524 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.6% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $33,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JPM. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 47,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the third quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 45.1% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE JPM opened at $130.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $169.81. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $129.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $383.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on JPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.63.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

