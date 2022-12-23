Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 341 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,413 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 360.7% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 13,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 10,738 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 70.9% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,501,000 after acquiring an additional 17,511 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 124,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,870,000 after acquiring an additional 6,530 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWS opened at $104.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.98 and a 200-day moving average of $105.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $94.32 and a one year high of $124.28.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.