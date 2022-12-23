Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 467 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MTB. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $982,517,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 20.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,629,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,870 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 90.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,012,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $480,241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428,141 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 97.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,976,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,359,000 after purchasing an additional 974,958 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 8.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,292,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,914,040,000 after purchasing an additional 915,914 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on MTB. StockNews.com began coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. TheStreet raised M&T Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.80.

M&T Bank Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MTB stock opened at $144.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $138.43 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The company has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.19 and its 200 day moving average is $171.03.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

