Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 5,400 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.31% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSMP. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 166,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after buying an additional 2,152 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BSMP opened at $24.35 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $23.72 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend
