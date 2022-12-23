Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys New Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,653 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSO. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 16.0% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 930 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Watsco in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Watsco by 62.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 41,005 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,492,000 after acquiring an additional 15,829 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 6.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Watsco by 13.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of Watsco stock opened at $249.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $264.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $264.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.88. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $316.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Watsco Announces Dividend

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). Watsco had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th were given a $2.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.00.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading

