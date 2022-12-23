Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,128 Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,064,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.2% in the third quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,751 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.1% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 3.2% in the second quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 0.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 65.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 189 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

Shares of GPC stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $115.63 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.01, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.12.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.895 dividend. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GPC. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Stories

