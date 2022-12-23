Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 257.1% in the 2nd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $44.94 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $41.20 and a 52 week high of $57.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.20.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.