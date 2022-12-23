Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Legacy CG LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth approximately $54,000. 80.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $121.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.48.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $571,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,317,685. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 98,525 shares of company stock worth $7,676,873 in the last three months. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $74.45 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.13 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.83. The firm has a market cap of $46.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 24.75%. On average, analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

