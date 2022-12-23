Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,194 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 101,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 5,776 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Tatro Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 281,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after buying an additional 8,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 817,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,730,000 after buying an additional 202,766 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $22.01 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.