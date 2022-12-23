Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 71,909.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,044,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,267,000 after buying an additional 1,043,407 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Clorox by 224.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,142,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,823,000 after acquiring an additional 790,505 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $192,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Clorox by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,907,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,721,000 after acquiring an additional 778,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candlestick Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Clorox by 171.4% during the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,321,000 after acquiring an additional 442,082 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CLX stock opened at $145.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.71. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $186.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Clorox from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $135.33.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

See Also

