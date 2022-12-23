Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAT. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth $433,134,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,130,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $531,926,000 after purchasing an additional 422,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.00.

In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $237.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $241.91. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $222.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.64. The firm has a market cap of $123.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.14.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

