Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $430,000 Holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,165 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDB. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 9,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,404,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of MongoDB by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In other news, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $245,163.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,180.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 40,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.87, for a total value of $8,016,186.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 194,646 shares in the company, valued at $38,903,896.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total value of $245,163.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,601,180.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,846 shares of company stock worth $11,956,703 over the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MongoDB Trading Down 2.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDB stock opened at $196.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.53 and a beta of 1.02. MongoDB, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $570.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.60 and a 200-day moving average of $241.15.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Oppenheimer cut their target price on MongoDB from $375.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on MongoDB from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MongoDB from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on MongoDB from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

