Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $471,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,923 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,595.5% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1,150.0% during the second quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $41.91 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.78.

