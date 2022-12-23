Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $482,000 Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 15.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,049 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 12.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19,891 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.6% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 1.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 13,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $752,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 286,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,942,000 after acquiring an additional 18,183 shares during the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.14.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $67.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.84. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.52 and a 52-week high of $85.16. The firm has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.39.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.46%.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

