Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $499,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 170,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,180,000 after buying an additional 58,043 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 6,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $46.74. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.86 and a 12 month high of $54.04.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.