Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $584,000 Stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 406.3% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $93.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.96 and its 200-day moving average is $95.63. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $85.43 and a twelve month high of $118.98.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

