Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $584,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIA. Forward Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $63,123,000. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,300,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 655,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,195,000 after purchasing an additional 89,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 79.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 127,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56,558 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $330.26 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $286.62 and a 12-month high of $369.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $329.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.79.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

