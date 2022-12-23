Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $658,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWV. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 573.3% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $219.56 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12 month low of $201.82 and a 12 month high of $280.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.79.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

