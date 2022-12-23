Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $768,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,390 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.17 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $129.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.90.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

