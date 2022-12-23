Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $814,000 Stock Holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC cut its stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,202 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BRBR. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the second quarter worth $1,342,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 215.0% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after buying an additional 33,081 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in BellRing Brands by 5.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. increased its position in BellRing Brands by 1.4% during the second quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter worth $8,895,000. 92.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.64.

NYSE BRBR opened at $25.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.07. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $29.09. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 6.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.75 million. Research analysts forecast that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

