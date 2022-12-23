Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $883,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AGG. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $96.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.28. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $93.20 and a 52 week high of $114.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

