Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Get Rating) by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 113.5% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 19,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 10,593 shares during the period. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $334,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 61.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares during the period. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 15,233 shares during the period.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA FBND opened at $45.65 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.92. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $43.25 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

