Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 11,144 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 122.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 276,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 152,150 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $40.28 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.28. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $52.11.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

