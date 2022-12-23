Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,811 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 30,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COP shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $149.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

COP stock opened at $112.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $123.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.33. The stock has a market cap of $140.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.30. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 14.70%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

