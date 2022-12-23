Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 663,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,049,000 after acquiring an additional 399,821 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co raised its position in AstraZeneca by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 6,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 34,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered AstraZeneca from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Argus raised AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.77) to £130 ($157.92) in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on AstraZeneca from GBX 120 ($1.46) to GBX 118 ($1.43) in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,343.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.81 and its 200 day moving average is $62.25. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $52.65 and a 1 year high of $71.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. On average, research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

