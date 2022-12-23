Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 69.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 546 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 446.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,530 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Partners Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NextEra Energy Partners stock opened at $71.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.91. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $86.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.16.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy Partners ( NYSE:NEP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The solar energy provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.30. NextEra Energy Partners had a net margin of 36.70% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $302.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $394.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.788 dividend. This is a boost from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. NextEra Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $102.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.89.

NextEra Energy Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

